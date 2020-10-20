Covid-19: Penang wants EMCO enforced at Seberang Perai Prison, says CM

Inmates queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at the Seberang Perai Prison in Nibong Tebal on October 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 20 — The Penang government will propose to the National Security Council (MKN) to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Seberang Perai Prison and its staff quarters.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the request was made following three active Covid-19 cases involving the prison’s staff.

“The proposal was voiced out by Penang State Health Department director, Dr Asmayani Khalib at an emergency meeting which was also attended by State Secretary, Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar and Penang MKN director, Nazrul Fazami Mohamad,” posted Chow on his official Facebook page today.

The EMCO is being enforced at the Penang Remand Prison and its staff quarters from October 15 to 27. — Bernama