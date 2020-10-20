CMCO: Facilities on Prolintas highways temporary closed

A view of the empty Akleh Highway during movement control order (MCO) April 8, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — In line with the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Prolintas Group of Companies (Prolintas) has closed several facilities at rest and service areas (R&Rs) and lay-bys on highways under its supervision until October 27.

Prolintas in a statement today said the facilities involved were customer service centres and surau on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA) and Kajang SILK Highway (SILK).

“Customers who want to reload their Touch ‘n Go card are advised to use self-service kiosks provided in several areas along the highways.

“Highway users are also encouraged to reload their card via e-wallet platforms,” it said.

The statement said in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, food stalls at the GCE Elmina R&R (south-bound) would be operating according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government including limiting the number of customers at a dining table to two persons.

“Customers are also encouraged to opt for takeaway,” it said.

Prolintas also advised its customers to continue to comply with the prescribed SOP such as undergoing body temperature checks, registering through the MySejahtera application, wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance and using hand sanitisers which are provided at all Prolintas highway facilities. — Bernama