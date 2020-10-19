Police nab 48 China nationals operating online gambling from condo in Ampang

Wangsa Maju district police chief, Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspects comprised 43 men and five women, all aged between 21 and 47 years. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Forty-eight China nationals suspected of operating online gambling from three condominium units in Jalan Ampang Hilir, here, were arrested on October 16.

Wangsa Maju district police chief, Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspects comprised 43 men and five women, all aged between 21 and 47 years.

He said the syndicate had been operating since six months ago and were renting the luxurious units at RM11,000 to RM12,000 per month.

“Their modus operandi was promoting the online gambling for the China market by sending hundreds of messages via Wechat, WhatsApp, QQChat to customers in the republic.

“This syndicate also targeted luxurious condominiums and bungalows to be used for its operations,” Supt Rajab Ahad said in a statement, here, today.

He said during inspection of the three premises, the police team seized 245 mobile phones, 26 laptops, 15 CPUs and four modem routers, all worth an estimated RM250,000, and were taken together with the suspects to the district police headquarters.

“After being remanded for three three days until today, the remand order on the suspects will be extended for further investigation under Section 4 (1) (g) Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he added. — Bernama