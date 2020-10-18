Kraftangan Malaysia steps up programme to help Covid-19 hit craft industry, says minister

According to Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, a total of 47 projects with 159 craft skill workshops have and will take place nationwide for four months, starting with the Ba’Kelalan ECO Print Textile Community Craft Skill Development Programme, held from September 15-18. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEDONG (Sarawak), Oct 18 — Kraftangan Malaysia is implementing various programmes to help local craft entrepreneurs overcome the tough economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today.

She revealed that the total sales value of crafts in the country this year stood at RM182.7 million as of September 30, a far cry from last year’s RM519.7 million.

This has forced Kraftangan Malaysia to lower its projection of craft sales for 2020 to RM200 million from an earlier estimate of RM500 million, she said after officiating the new Seri Gedong Songket workshop at Kampung Kanchong Baru Gedong, about 83km from Kuching.

In an effort to develop and empower the local craft community, Kraftangan Malaysia is implementing the Community Skills Development Programme, which strives to get more people involved directly in the industry to generate income. It comes under the Skills Development and Skill Enhancement Initiative and is part of the government’s Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package.

“The implementation of this programme represents the government’s desire to help the target groups of youth, B40, Orang Asli, ethnic Sabahans and Sarawakians, along with the underprivileged — single mothers, the disabled and the elderly as well as the unemployed,” she said.

According to her, a total of 47 projects with 159 craft skill workshops have and will take place nationwide for four months, starting with the Ba’Kelalan ECO Print Textile Community Craft Skill Development Programme, held from September 15-18.

The programme focuses on four initiatives, namely product development, community development, marketing and promotion as well as integrated marketing communication. It is open to 3,720 individuals from the targeted groups, including textile crafts, jungle products, metalwork, earthenware and assorted crafts. — Bernama