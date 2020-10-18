Annuar Musa: Public parks in Federal Territories can open during CMCO now, just like gyms, golf courses

Public parks in the Federal Territories can now reopen to the public. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Public parks in the Federal Territories that were previously shut due to the ongoing two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO) can now reopen to the public, just like gymnasiums and golf courses, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced today.

Taking to Twitter to make this announcement, Annuar highlighted that standard operating procedures (SOP) under the CMCO allows for certain sports activities, before saying that the Federal Territories state security committee (JKKN WP) had discussed the matter of public parks’ operations with the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry.

“CMCO SOP allows certain sports. Golf courses are open. Gyms are open. But public parks are closed. JKKN WP after consultation with MKN KKM decided that Public Parks in FT can be opened with the condition that there are SOP compliance controls. Give opportunity for allowed recreation activities only,” he wrote in a brief tweet without elaborating further.

The CMCO reimposed on the Klang Valley — which includes the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya — is slated to run from October 14 to October 27.

On October 13, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) — which comes under Annuar’s ministry — announced that all 17 public parks supervised and managed by DBKL would be closed during the CMCO period. Public restrooms at the public parks under DBKL’s supervision were also announced to be closed during CMCO, while other public restrooms within the city would remain open during CMCO.

On October 13, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that the allowed sports activities include those that are carried out individually or without contact with others or outdoor sports that do not exceed 10 individuals, as well as e-sports, while those disallowed are swimming pool activities, contact sports and championships.

The Malaysian Golf Association was on October 13 reported as saying to golf clubs in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya that they could continue operations during CMCO in line with the government’s SOP.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced that the government has agreed to allow gyms, commercial football fields and futsal courts in CMCO areas to resume operations from October 19 (tomorrow) but in line with SOPs, following an appeal from the Youth and Sports Ministry on this matter.

The Youth and Sports Ministry yesterday issued the conditions and SOPs for gyms, commercial football fields and futsal courts in CMCO areas to resume operations.