Youth and Sports Ministry lists the SOPs as gyms, football fields, futsal courts set to reopen in CMCO areas

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Youth and Sports Ministry has issued standard operating procedure guidelines involving commercial sports facilities allowed to resume operations in areas under conditional movement control order this Monday.

The ministry said in a media statement that the facilities have to adhere to the issued instructions, including no physical contact and physical distancing of between one and three metres for static activities, and three to five metres for dynamic activities.

Activities in football fields and futsal courts are to be for practice purposes only and limited to a maximum of 10 participants at any given time.

Each operator has to schedule additional practice sessions if there are many participants and ensure that the total does not exceed 10 individuals at a time.

The operational implementation of gymnasiums and badminton halls have to adhere to the previous SOP, in particular regarding the sharing of equipment, the frequent sanitisation of equipment and scheduling of slots to control the number of users at any given time.

All contact sports and competitions are still not allowed at this time.

“To ensure adherence to the SOP is not taken lightly, state Youth and Sports Departments will constantly monitor the situation,” the statement said.

The National Security Council’s special meeting today decided that commercial sports facilities operators and owners in CMCO areas, namely commercial football fields, gymnasiums and futsal courts, including commercial badminton halls, are allowed to resume operations from October 19. — Bernama