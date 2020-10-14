CMCO: Public parks, sports facilities under DBKL closed until Oct 27

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur city centre during the movement control order, March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — All public parks operated by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) are closed to the public throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) enforced from today until October 27 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Among the parks are Perdana Botanical Garden, Bukit Kiara Public Park, Titiwangsa Lake Park, Manjalara Lake Park, Kepong Metropolitan Park, Batu Metropolitan Park, Datuk Keramat Lake Park and Permaisuri Lake Park.

The others are Bukit Jalil Park, Pudu Ulu Recreational Park, Ampang Hilir Lake Park, Alam Damai Park, Dusun Bandar Park, Danau Kota Lake Park, Sri Rampai Lake Park, Ayer Panas Community Park and Bukit Kerinchi Forest Park.

“During the period, all public restrooms at parks under DBKL’s supervision are closed while the ones in the city area stay open as usual,’ DBKL said in a statement.

All sports facilities under DBKL’s supervision are also closed throughout the CMCO period.

DBKL also announced the closure of its libraries except the Kuala Lumpur Library and Pustaka KL in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, where the activities are limited to borrowing and returning of books.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, DBKL said its payment counters located at Tower 1, 2 and 3 of its headquarters here as well as its branch offices are operating as usual, with a more stringent standard operating procedure.

“Typhoid and meningitis injection services will also operate as usual from 8.30am to 2pm every Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 12.15 noon every Friday.

“The operating hours for the Central Licence Counter at DBKL Tower 2 are from 8am to 4pm every Monday to Thursday and 8.45am to 12.15pm and 2.45 to 4pm every Friday, limited to 250 numbers only during the CMCO period,” it said in the statement. — Bernama