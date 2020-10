Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Gyms in areas that have been put under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) can resume operations, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

However, he said strict compliance with government health regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 must be maintained.

