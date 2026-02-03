KUALA LUMPUR — Prominent businessman Koon Yew Yin, the engineering magnate behind the co-founding of Malaysian construction powerhouses Gamuda Bhd and IJM Corp Bhd, has died at the age of 93.

Born on January 6, 1933, Koon was a titan of Malaysia’s construction and engineering industry, having also co-founded Mudajaya Construction.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Koon was also a highly respected figure in the local stock market, known for his sharp insights and value-investing philosophy.

He was equally well-known for his philanthropy, primarily through the Koon Yew Yin Foundation, which provided scholarships to underprivileged students to pursue higher education.

He was said to have provided significant funding towards the construction of student hostels at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Koon had celebrated his 93rd birthday last month with his family and close friends.