One hypermarket, two supermarkets in Labuan ordered to close after customer tests positive for Covid-19

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, Oct 17 — The Bataras Hypermarket and two supermarkets, namely the Emporium and Utama Jaya, have been ordered to close temporarily after a customer who tested positive for Covid-19 patronised the premises recently.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the three-day closure notice issued this morning by the department was to facilitate sanitation works.

“We must be strict to ensure full compliance relating to sanitation the people’s wellbeing and safety must not be jeopardised by the spike in Covid-19 cases on the island of late,” he told Bernama today.

He said those who have shopped in these premises in the last couple of days and showed Covid-19-related symptoms to immediately undergo tests at the Membedai Health Clinic.

“Those who wished to undergo the tests can do so, but if they have no symptoms, it will not be necessary,” he added.

The staff at the three premises who are more vulnerable to the infections like those at the counters have been ordered to undergo tests and home-quarantine.

Labuan had been placed under a two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning today (October 17) until October 30, along with two other federal territories, namely Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (from October 14).

Labuan, Malaysia’s international business and financial centre and oil and gas hub has been recording daily increase in cases over the last one week, bringing the tally to 111 cases as of Friday.

The duty-free-island is facing three active clusters — Saguking with five cases, Bah Bangat and Bah Bundle clusters with 11 and nine cases respectively.

“We are on the lookout for individuals who are Covid-19 positive but have not undergone screening, it is a difficult task, but it must be accomplished,” said Dr Ismuni Bohari.

Meanwhile, two secondary schools and a primary school here closed last week after three students and a pupil tested positive. — Bernama