Muhyiddin extends condolences to former minister Abdul Aziz’s family

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has extended condolences to the family of former Rural and Regional Development Minister Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Shamsuddin, who died last night.

Muhyiddin said he knew Abdul Aziz and that he was a person who was very dedicated in fighting for the wellbeing of the people and rural developmennt.

“My family and I extend our condolences to the family of Allahyarham over the loss their dearly beloved.

“Let us together pray that Allahyarham’s soul be blessed and that he may placed among the righteous,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook site.

Abdul Aziz, who suffered a heart ailment, died at the Ara Damansara Medical Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor at 11.52 pm yesterday. He was 82.

He was laid to rest in Gopeng, Perak after the dawn prayers today. — Bernama