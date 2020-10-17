Five new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, KL, Terengganu and Sabah, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed five new Covid-19 clusters located in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu.

The Teduh cluster is in Sabah while the Bah Bemban cluster is in Terengganu.

The remaining three clusters are located in the Klang Valley: the Sentral cluster in Kuala Lumpur, the Keladi cluster is in Selangor, and the Menara cluster, which spans both Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Altogether, the new clusters have sprouted 45 Covid-19 cases.

The index patient for the new Teduh cluster was a person who had travelled to Semporna on the Sabah east coast, categorised a Covid-19 high risk area, and found positive on October 6.

“Subsequent close contact screenings discovered 10 more positive cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

As of 12pm today, 535 people in the Teduh cluster have been screened; 11 confirmed as positive while 524 are still waiting for their results.

In Terengganu, the origin of the new Bah Bemban cluster was identified as a Covid-19 positive case identified during screening after returning from Sabah on October 3.

Close contact screenings were conducted and 11 more positive cases were identified.

Up to 12pm today, 222 individuals have been screened under the Bah Bemban cluster, with 12 confirmed positive cases and 210 confirmed negative cases.

The index patient for the Menara cluster was identified as a Covid-19 positive case which was caught on October 9 through Covid-19 screenings.

Close contact screenings were done and 32 other positive cases were confirmed.

As of 12pm today, 180 individuals have been screened under the Menara cluster, with 33 cases confirmed positive, 33 cases confirmed negative and 114 still waiting for results.

The index patient for the new Sentral cluster was confirmed to be a patient who was confirmed to have died from Covid-19 on October 16.

“Subsequently, close contact screenings were done and four other positive cases were confirmed,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Up until 12pm today, a total of 135 individuals have been screened under the Sentral cluster, with five confirmed positive cases, 122 negative results and eight still waiting for results.

The origin of the new Keladi cluster in Selangor was identified as a Covid-19 confirmed case found through close contact screenings on October 13.

Close contact screenings were conducted and 25 more positive cases were reported.

As of 12pm today, 107 individuals have been screened under the new Keladi cluster, with 26 confirmed positive cases, 74 tested negative and seven others still waiting for results.

Dr Noor Hisham also added that 49 active clusters registered no new cases today.