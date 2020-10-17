DBKL, Fire Dept carry out sanitisation ops in Kuala Lumpur to curb spread of Covid-19

A worker sprays disinfectant at public areas to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — A total of 80 personnel of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department today carried out public sanitisation operations around the city today to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah said the focus areas were around Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Bukit Nenas, Jalan Petaling and Central Market.

“The main purpose is to ensure these locations are clean as they are public hotspots.

“We choose to carry out the operations on weekends because the roads are less busy and the operations can run smoothly,” he told reporters after monitoring the operations, here today.

Mahadi said such operations would be implemented from time to time to ensure the city’s cleanliness and thus helped to reduce the number of victims of the pandemic.

“If possible, we want Kuala Lumpur to be free from Covid-19 and the sanitisation operations are also part of the new norms that requires cooperation from all quarters,” he said while urging the public to cooperate by adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the government to help curb Covid-19 transmission. — Bernama