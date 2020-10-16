IRB reopens offices in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan with limited hours, operations

LHDN urged the public to settle any dealing regarding taxation and other matters such as the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0 via online platforms. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 16 — The Inland Revenue Board Of Malaysia (IRB) has resumed its operations here and in and Sandakan, with new and limited operating hours.

For the branch here, its local counters (tax services) will operate from 8am to 4pm while its stamp duty counters and payment centre counters will operate from 8am to 1pm.

As for the Sandakan branch, only its local counters will be operating (from 8am to 4pm) as its stamp duty counters are still temporarily closed.

“All customers are advised to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council when dealing at the LHDN premises to ensure that the Covid-19 outbreak could be curbed,” the board’s communications department said in a statement yesterday.

The LHDN had also urged the public to settle any dealing regarding taxation and other matters such as the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0 via online platforms.

The public may contact LHDN at 03-8911 1000 or this link for more information.