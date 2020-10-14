Finance minister: Govt to draft comprehensive measures for Budget 2021

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz speaks to the media during a courtesy call to Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at Wisma Darul Iman, September 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The government will draft comprehensive measures under Budget 2021 by using findings from the Prihatin survey conducted between Aug 19 and Sept 22.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said among the survey’s findings that would be studied were mental healthcare support and job creation.

Other matters that will also be considered are facilitating access to assistance for the vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, strengthening the role of government-linked companies to support the community and boosting the role played by social enterprises.

“The government is aware there is room for further improvement and will always give the best for the people, businesses and economy,” he said when presenting the 25th Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report through his Facebook account today.

Conducted by Laksana, the Prihatin survey, which involved more than 11,000 respondents and field trips to more than 10 locations nationwide, was intended to get public feedback on the impact of the implementation of the Prihatin package.

“This is also one of the government’s efforts to listen to the people’s problems continuously, and the findings of the Prihatin Survey will be used to formulate economic recovery efforts, including Budget 2021 which will be announced in November,” he added.

The survey covered the target groups which were categorised as distressed across different income groups, namely the B40, M40 and T20.

“These include individuals who are unemployed, self-employed or business owners and entrepreneurs,” he said.

In terms of satisfaction, he said 80 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the implementation of the Prihatin package.

“Of them, 55 per cent stated a high level of satisfaction and 26 per cent the usual (moderate) level of satisfaction,” said Tengku Zafrul.

Of all the Prihatin measures, he said the three main assistance received or utilised by the respondents were the National Prihatin Aid as well as the Cost of Living Aid, free internet and electricity discounts.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the Laksana Unit would carry out proactive monitoring to ensure that the Prihatin package, as well as that of KITA Prihatin (announced on Sept 23) can be channelled quickly and effectively.

He said one-off cash grants, such as assistance to the vulnerable groups and one-off grants to registered nursery and kindergarten operators involving payments of RM655 million, have so far achieved 69 per cent implementation.

Meanwhile, he said the initiative involving the implementation of the three to six months extension of wage subsidy worth RM4.38 billion is on schedule at the level of 44 per cent.

“This is an encouraging level as the Prihatin initiatives are implemented in phases since June and until September,” he said. — Bernama