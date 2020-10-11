1 Utama conducts free Covid-19 test for staff, business tenants during shutdown

A general view of the 1 Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya October 11, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Shopping centre 1 Utama has begun to facilitate private Covid-19 tests for its staff and the staff of its tenant businesses.

It said the tests, which are free, will run from today until tomorrow. Teams were deployed yesterday to register tenant businesses.

“It has not been easy for us to close the mall literally overnight and mobilise thousands of staff for tests with the bad weather this morning but we shall persevere to our best ability to carry this out smoothly,” 1 Utama said in a statement.

The shopping mall also provided the Health Ministry with its internal contact tracing data and close-circuit television footage to assist in its investigation.

“Please be informed that the ministry is still in the midst of work-in-progress contact tracing.

“For those who do not receive call/SMS from them but are concerned, the ministry’s advice would be for you to test in a private lab,” it said.

As the ministry is cooperating with the MySejahtera app team to reach out to close contacts, 1 Utama said free screenings will be conducted at the shopping mall as well.

“Those who have come into close contact with individuals who have tested positive can attend the screening on Wednesday and Thursday (October 14 and 15) which is arranged by the Petaling Jaya District Health Office,” it said.

1 Utama was ordered to shut down as of today by the Selangor state government, after four Covid-19 cases were discovered on its premises.

Similarly, a hostel housing employees of Tropicana Corporation Bhd in PJ was also instructed to close for the time being, after five employees tested positive for the virus.