Health D-G Dr Noor Hisham revives daily Covid-19 briefings

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will be conducting the briefings remotely as the Health D-G is under a 14-day Covid-19 quarantine. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Health director-general (D-G) Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is back to giving daily press conferences on Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation following the rise in new cases, the ministry’s communications department said today.

The department informed the press these will be of the same format as used when Dr Noor Hisham held daily briefings previously.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases have now soared to over two times what they had been during the height of the second wave.

The country is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, which saw cases rising exponentially since last month to hit a high of 691 last Tuesday.

Dr Noor Hisham will be conducting the briefings remotely as the Health D-G is under a 14-day Covid-19 quarantine.

He and several other government officials including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were at a high-level meeting on Covid-19 that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri attended prior to testing positive for Covid-19.