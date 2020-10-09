Rabbit park with ties to ‘Bah Arnab’ cluster closed since March, says spokesman

Named ‘Bah Arnab’, the cluster’s index case was traced to an individual who tested positive upon returning from Sabah on October 7. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Oct 9 — The new Covid-19 ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster announced by the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday involves an individual connected to a new privately-owned rabbit park at Petra Jaya here.

Pointing out that the park has been closed since the start of the movement control order (MCO) in March, a spokesperson said the index case recently returned from a trip to Sabah but pointed out that the patient was not one of the employees.

“There is one case here. The other three individuals are his family members, making the cluster four cases. It is not our employees,” the spokesperson told The Borneo Post today.

Reiterating that the park had not opened to the public since the MCO was enforced on March 18, the spokesperson said the park would not resume operations any time soon.

The privately run park, which opened about a year ago, charges a fee for visitors to spend time with rabbits.

Yesterday, the MoH Health announced that a new cluster had been detected in the city, which involved four individuals testing positive for Covid-19.

Named ‘Bah Arnab’, the cluster’s index case was traced to an individual who tested positive upon returning from Sabah on October 7, said MoH.

Sarawak disaster management committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had explained that the cluster took its name from the index case returning from Sabah and being a rabbit farmer. — Borneo Post Online