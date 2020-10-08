Selangor MB: National Security Council will announce Klang’s CMCO details

Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says the National Security Council at the federal level will be announcing details on the implementation of the CMCO in Klang. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The National Security Council at the federal level will be announcing details on the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Klang, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin said that the Selangor state government held a meeting today to coordinate the Klang’s district’s CMCO which was chaired by the Selangor state secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya on his behalf.

After feedback from various agencies and departments were provided during this meeting, the Selangor state government had then conveyed all feedback and proposals for adjustments to the CMCO implementation in Klang through the National Security Council’s special meeting together with the prime minister that was held virtually at 11am, he said.

“For coordination and uniformity in information, the National Security Council under the Federal Government will announce the details of the implementation of the Klang CMCO and the state government will give its cooperation as best as it can together with all agencies to ensure the public’s well-being is taken care of,” he said in a brief statement today.

“The state government will also continue to carry out targeted Covid-19 screening in red zones as a further measure to control the spread of this disease,” he said in concluding his statement.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that Klang in Selangor and the three Sabah districts of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran would be placed under CMCO for 14 days from October 9, as these areas are categorised as Covid-19 red zones by the Health Ministry.

Ismail Sabri had also listed the SOPs to be applicable to these districts under the new CMCO order.

Amid public confusion yesterday on the extent of the area in the Klang district where CMCO will be imposed for 14 days from October 9, the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office yesterday said that a meeting will be held by the state-level National Security Council this morning to decide on the borders of the affected areas in Klang and to finalise the standard operating procedures to be implemented.

When referring to news of the impending CMCO this Friday in Klang, the National Security Council had yesterday also in a separate Facebook post wrote that further announcements would be made by the Selangor mentri besar.

Just over two hours before Amirudin’s announcement today, Selangor exco member Datuk Teng Chang Khim took to Facebook to criticise the federal government’s CMCO order for Klang which he said was made without consulting the Selangor state government first and without specifying the areas to be affected.

Teng, who is also Bandar Baru Klang state assemblyman, highlighted that the CMCO order appeared to neglect the fact that Klang district — which includes areas under the Shah Alam city council — and the Klang municipal council have different local jurisdictions.

Teng had also claimed that the Selangor state government’s swift efforts yesterday evening to resolve the confusion by calling for a state-level NSC meeting this morning to iron out the details for Klang’s CMCO was disrupted by the prime minister’s call late evening yesterday for an 11am federal-level NSC meeting today.

But in the latest development, Amirudin in his statement today said he will be leaving it to the National Security Council at the federal level to announce the finer details of Klang’s CMCO.