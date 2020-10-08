Selangor exco: More than one Klang area but govt’s CMCO notice failed to specify which affected

Selangor exco Datuk Teng Chang Khim says the federal government had yesterday failed to specify which Klang area would be coming under a CMCO tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The federal government had yesterday failed to specify which Klang area would be coming under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) tomorrow, when there is actually more than one jurisdiction in Selangor bearing the name Klang, Selangor exco member Datuk Teng Chang Khim said today.

Teng further pointed out that the Selangor state government’s efforts to quickly resolve the confusion had however been disrupted by the federal government’s calling of a meeting today.

“The federal government had announced the CMCO for Klang yesterday without prior consultation with the Selangor state government and without any particulars e.g. which specific areas would be affected.

“The minister making the announcement did not seem to know that the District of Klang and Municipal Council of Klang have different local jurisdictions. Quite a wide area of City Council of Shah Alam is also under the District of Klang,” Teng, who is also Bandar Baru Klang state assemblyman, said in a Facebook post today.

“The state government had acted swiftly when receiving the news about the CMCO on Klang yesterday evening by calling for a state-level National Security Council today to work on the details of the CMCO.

“However, in the late evening yesterday, the prime minister called for the National Security Council meeting today at 11am requiring the presence of all the mentri besar and chief ministers.

“This has disrupted the state government plan to convene the state-level NSC meeting to iron out all foreseeable problems consequential to the CMCO,” he added.

Teng said it was “unimaginable” for the federal government to have acted in a manner which he described as incompetent and unprofessional, despite the recent lessons learnt from the experience of imposing the movement control order (MCO) nationwide.

“If no sufficient particulars are obtained at the federal NSC meeting today, the state will discuss them at the state level,” he said.

Slightly over two hours after Teng’s Facebook post, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari provided an update of the latest developments, in which he noted that the state government met this morning to coordinate Klang’s CMCO implementation and received feedback from various agencies.

Amirudin said the Selangor state government subsequently conveyed the feedback and proposals for adjustments to be made to Klang’s CMCO to the National Security Council’s special meeting together with the prime minister that was held online at 11am.

Amirudin also said today that the Selangor state government would leave it to the National Security Council under the federal government to announce the details of the Klang CMCO implementation, for the sake of coordination and to ensure the information provided is uniform.

Amid public confusion yesterday on the extent of the area in the Klang district where CMCO will be imposed for 14 days from October 9, the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office yesterday said that a meeting will be held by the state-level National Security Council this morning to decide on the borders of the affected areas in Klang and to finalise the standard operating procedures to be implemented.

When referring to news of the impending CMCO this Friday in Klang, the National Security Council had yesterday also in a separate Facebook post wrote that further announcements would be made by the Selangor mentri besar.

Prior to the Selangor Mentri Besar’s office’s comments yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that Klang in Selangor and the three Sabah districts of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran would be placed under CMCO for 14 days from October 9, as these areas are categorised as Covid-19 red zones by the Health Ministry.

Ismail Sabri had also listed the SOPs to be applicable to these districts under the new CMCO order.