Selangor MB’s Office: Klang’s CMCO borders, Covid-19 SOP to be finalised tomorrow

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The borders of the affected areas in the Klang district and the standard operating procedures to be implemented there under an upcoming conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be finetuned and finalised tomorrow, the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office said today.

Amid public speculation on the extent of the area in the Klang district where CMCO will be imposed for 14 days from October 9, the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office said that a meeting will be held tomorrow to decide on such matters.

“The National Security Council (MKN) Selangor will hold a meeting tomorrow morning to determine the parameters of the area. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for conditional movement control order (CMCO) that was applicable previously will be refined and completed after the meeting together with all related agencies, departments and bodies.

“Other matters that arise will also be finalised,” it said in a brief statement.

“Any circulation regarding the SOP for the Klang district at this point in time is not finalised until decided in the MKN coordinating meeting in the future,” it added.

Earlier today, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari wrote on Facebook that further announcements will be made.

“The Selangor state government takes note of the Defence Minister’s announcement regarding the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Klang. I will chair the state-level National Security Council meeting regarding this CMCO implementation. Further announcements will be made to detail out the implementation of the CMCO in Klang,” he said.

When referring to news of the impending CMCO this Friday in Klang, the National Security Council had also in a separate Facebook post wrote that further announcements would be made by the Selangor Mentri Besar.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that the Klang district in Selangor and the three Sabah districts of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran would be placed under CMCO for 14 days from October 9, as these districts are categorised as Covid-19 red zones by the Health Ministry.

Ismail Sabri had also listed the SOPs to be applicable to these districts under the new CMCO order.