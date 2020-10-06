Ex-spy chief CBT trial: Prosecutors say evidence will show accused failed to surrender RM50.4m to govt, allegedly used monies to buy six luxury watches

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prosecutors told the High Court today that evidence adduced will show Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid failing to surrender contributions amounting to RM50.4 million to the Malaysian government and allegedly used said monies to purchase six luxury watches.

In their opening statement, deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said evidence will show that the accused — who was the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) — had misappropriated the aforementioned sum of which she was entrusted during her stint as a public servant.

“The prosecution will submit testimonies that the accused, at the material time in her capacity as director-general of the Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD), had received contributions amounting to US$12.1 million from an exterior party on April 30, 2018 and was the mandated holder of the monies.

“Testimonies will also show that the monies was provided to be utilised for a ‘special purpose’ but the accused failed to execute said purpose.

“Testimonies will also show how the accused misappropriated the funds by instructing her officers to make six luxury watches purchases, made payments to third-parties and transported the remaining monies out without handing them over to the division nor the government,” he read.

At the material time, the accused — mandated by the chief secretary — was responsible for financial matters within the aforementioned division as authorised by the Treasury Instruction.

“Testimonies given in court will also show the accused failed to obey the rules set out in the Treasury Instruction related to the obtainment of US$12.1 million from an external party,” he added.

Muhammad Iskandar said the action by the accused subsequently triggered losses totalling US$12.1 million for the Malaysian government and the PMD’s Research Division.

In submitting the prosecution’s case during the trial, he said the prosecution will rely on direct evidence, circumstantial evidence and documentary evidence to prove the alleged wrongdoings as committed by the accused stipulated in the charge.

On October 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a CBT charge involving RM50.4 million belonging to the Malaysian government.

Hasanah, in her capacity as a civil servant, is alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the director-general, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.