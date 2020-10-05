Three policemen in Alor Setar plead not guilty to bribery

The trio were allowed bail of RM15,000 in one surety each and were ordered to report themselves at the nearest MACC office every month. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

ALOR SETAR, Oct 5 — Three policemen — an inspector and two corporals — pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of bribery, involving RM7,800, last July.

Mohd Asyraf Mustafa, 33, (corporal), Mohamad Saidy Sakah, 33, (inspector) and Muhammad Noor Firdaus Zainal, 33, (corporal) made the plea after the charges against them were read out before judge Murtazadi Amran.

On the first count, they were charged with intentionally obtaining themselves a sum of RM7,800 in cash from an individual, whom they knew had connection with their official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed in front of the Titi Gajah KFC outlet, Kota Setar near here at about 8.30 pm on July 16.

The accused were also charged with intentionally obtaining themselves RM4,000 in cash from a person, whom they knew had connection with their official duties.

They were alleged to have committed the offence in front of an eatery near Medan Selera Pumpong here at about 3.30pm on September 7.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law which carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Tan Sew Ping, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), appeared for the prosecution while all the accused were represented by counsel Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil.

The trio were allowed bail of RM15,000 in one surety each and were ordered to report themselves at the nearest MACC office every month.

The case is set for mention on November 2. — Bernama