Ipoh petty traders can resume business outside Jelapang market

IPOH, October 5 — About 21 daily licensed petty traders can finally breathe easy as they were allowed to resume the trade outside Jelapang market after being halted from conducting business for about six months.

The traders, who conduct their business outside different markets in Ipoh, usually by setting up tables, placing items on the floor, or by selling products from their vans, were stopped from trading at Jelapang market since the easing of some movement control order (MCO) restrictions.

Perak MCA public services and complaints bureau chief Low Guo Nan said the decision was reached after a discussion was held between representatives from the State Health Department, Ipoh City Council and Jelapang Police Station together with the traders today.

“Based on the discussion, the city council had agreed to allow the traders to continue their operation.

“They also will help to prepare the special spots and markings for each trader to operate at the parking spot located beside the Jelapang market. Hopefully, they can finish it by this week and the traders can resume business on Monday,” he said.

Low, however, said the special spots are only for the existing traders and no other traders will be allowed to conduct business there.

“The city council also will set up barriers surrounding the area and will only allow one entrance and exit. This is to make sure the standard operating procedures (SOP) are being followed,” he said.

Low also hoped that the traders will fully cooperate with the local authorities, police and other agencies to ensure the compliance with the SOP.

Last week, it was reported that the petty traders cried foul for not being able to trade outside the Jelapang market since the MCO went into force on March 18, with some forced to rent a stall inside the market by paying RM750 per month.