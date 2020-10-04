Man wearing pink wristband nabbed at restaurant in Rawang

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 52-year-old was detained in front of the restaurant after a public tip-off. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A man spotted wearing a pink wristband at a restaurant at Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang was arrested after he was suspected to have breached the Covid-19 mandatory quarantine, last night.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 52-year-old was detained in front of the restaurant at about 7.30pm after a public tip off.

“On checking it was found that the man had been ordered home quarantine from yesterday until October 16 after a Covid-19 screening at klia2 and while awaiting the test results,” he said when contacted today.

He said the man would be remanded tomorrow to assist investigations under Section 269 of the Penal Code for the offence of committing a negligent act likely to spread infection or any disease dangerous to life.

“We urge those who have been issued the quarantine order by the Health Ministry to comply with the rules, as this is ensure that they, their families and others are safe,” he said adding that their negligence could raise anxiety among the surrounding community.

Earlier, photographs of a police team conducting checks on a man in front of a restaurant in Bandar Tasik Puteri went viral on social media. — Bernama