UiTM denies turning away students during registration

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) yesterday dismissed the claim by certain parties that the public institution of higher learning has turned away students following the postponement of physical registration effective today.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Ir Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim in a statement explained that the confusion was due to a misunderstanding following inaccurate information obtained by the students.

According to him, UiTM has issued a circular regarding the order to postpone the registration of students to ensure their safety, health and well-being.

“Although the postponement of physical registration has been enforced, this does not mean that students who register will be turned away. The students are given the option to either return home or stay in college.

“So, I firmly deny the statement that we turned away students. In fact, we approach students who have registered earlier to help them following this postponement order,” he said.

In this regard, he urged the students who are facing problems to get in touch with the officers at the operating room at their respective campuses.

On a claim that UiTM would not bear all the accommodation costs of the students if the movement control order was implemented, he said it was not the university's official statement. ― Bernama