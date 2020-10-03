Deputy minister: Cyber crime cases in Malaysia worrying as 94pc of children exposed to porn online

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PADANG BESAR, Oct 3 — According to police sources, 9,215 commercial crime cases have been recorded nationwide involving losses amounting to RM717.2 million for the period January to April.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said 5,697 incidents of cyber fraud was reported to CyberSecurity Malaysia for the period January to August compared to 4,671 incidents for the same period last year, an increase of 22 per cent.

“Cybercrime victims not only comprise children, youths or those who are not highly educated but also involves high-ranking officials, those who are highly educated and professionals,” he said at the closing ceremony and presentation of certificates for the Cyber Parenting Seminar: Towards Digital Fluency at the MARA Skills Institute (IKM) near here, today.

Also present was CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amiruddin Wahab.

Zahidi said the results of the Cyber Security Awareness Baseline Study on the use of technology and the Internet showed that 50 per cent of secondary school students interact through social media sites without parental monitoring while one in four students face exclusion, intimidation and harassment online.

He said based on sources from the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), 94 per cent of children were exposed to pornography online.

“This is very worrying because our children even though at home and closely monitored, are in reality exploring the world through devices or gadgets that have online access without us realising it.

“Our children who are still immature can inadvertently reveal personal data that could lead to the occurrence of cyber crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, Zahidi said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry was working to enhance cyber security in phases to curb hackers, scammers and data thieves. — Bernama