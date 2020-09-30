Covid-19: Health Ministry records 89 new cases in almost every state; two new deaths

The Health Ministry today recorded 89 new Covid-19 cases that were mostly from locally-transmitted cases, as well as two deaths that brings Malaysia’s cumulative death toll from the virus to 136. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Health Ministry today recorded 89 new Covid-19 cases that were mostly from locally-transmitted cases, as well as two deaths that brings Malaysia’s cumulative death toll from the virus to 136.

The new Covid-19 cases recorded as of noon today involved 86 locally-transmitted cases composing of 84 Malaysians and two foreigners, as well as three imported cases all involving foreigners, figures posted on Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s Facebook showed.

Based on a map posted by Dr Noor Hisham, the 89 new cases today were recorded in every state and federal territory in the country except for Putrajaya and Melaka, with the bulk being in Sabah at 35 cases.

With the new additions today, the country’s cumulative total for Covid-19 cases is 11,224.

A total of 28 individuals were discharged today, which brings the total number of those discharged so far in Malaysia to 9,967.

In Malaysia, there are now 1,124 active Covid-19 cases under treatment, with 16 warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and three of them requiring intubation or respiratory support.

