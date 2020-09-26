Sabah election kicks off with voters in full compliance with Covid-19 SOP

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — As soon as polling centres opened at 7.30am today, many people started entering school and community halls to cast their ballots in the 16th Sabah state election, in full compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Bernama checks showed that voters were queuing up to enter the polling channels as early as 7am, wearing face masks and practising physical distancing, as Election Commission (EC) workers were conducting body temperature checks and asking voters to use hand sanitisers.

Election Commission personnel arrive at a polling station for the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

At several locations, EC personnel wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) were on hand to help elderly people in wheelchairs cast their ballots.

It was a colourful scene on polling day amid bright and sunny weather.

Some voters even had to board boats to go and vote at the SK Pulau Gaya polling centre.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is the Warisan candidate for Senallang, and his wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib arrived at the SK Bubul polling centre in Semporna at about 8 am to cast their ballots.

Taking to Twitter, Beluran Member of Parliament and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee shared photographs showing him among the early voters in line at the SK Pekan polling centre for the Labuk seat in Beluran.

A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened at 7.30am for all the 73 state seats to enable Sabahans to pick a government for the next five years.

The polling process involving some one million voters today is being conducted by 17,257 election workers until the polling centres close at 5pm. — Bernama