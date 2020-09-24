Sabah election: Support still strong for Masidi in Karanaan, says survey

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun will be defending the state seat for the fifth time. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

RANAU, Sept 24 ― The support from the majority of the people in Karanaan for Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is defending the state seat for the fifth time, is still strong and they will most likely translate it into votes when they go to the polls this Saturday.

Bernama’s survey among the locals in the constituency revealed that it was his many deeds and contributions as the assemblyman for the district since 2004 which made Masidi the most preferred candidate.

During his tenure, too many developments have been brought to the people in Ranau, especially in Kampung Karanaan and the surrounding areas, such as paved roads, water and electricity supply, said a local resident, Japilin Lajim, 60.

“Masidi is always close to the people’s heart because he cares about the people’s wellbeing.

“That is why we love him and we will definitely reject any other candidates trying to campaign here,” he told Bernama here.

Japilin said 90 per cent of the people in Karanaan were in full support of Masidi as they have witnessed the efforts made by the assemblyman in bringing development to the area, including schools and mosques.

Another resident, Jumainih Haji, 39, said Masidi had never broken his promises to help the people.

In fact, she said Masidi had never hesistated to use his own money to help the people in need, including to repair dilapidated houses of residents or those damaged in fire.

“He never makes empty promises. If he says he’ll help, then help will surely come. If he can’t make it, his representative will bring it to us,” she said.

Administrative Science and Policy Studies lecturer of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah, Nurfaizah Abdullah, did not rule out the possibility that Masidi would be given the mandate once again for the Karanaan seat.

“The people in Ranau is happy with him (Masidi), so it is not surprising if they re-elect him.

“In the past, people might have thought of toppling the Barisan Nasional (BN), but it is different now because Masidi is from PN, despite BN being its ally. Warisan might win in certain areas but Masidi can still win in Karanaan.

“Masidi’s slogan of ‘Kita orang Ranau’ (We are the people of Ranau) and the fact that he uses the Dusun language while campaigning resonate well with the locals,” she said.

For the record, Masidi won the seat the first time in 2004 and retained it the next three general elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018 under the BN ticket representing Umno.

He has served as the Sabah Minister for Youth and Sports, as well as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Environment.

He is formerly the Chairman of the Institute for Development Studies Sabah (IDS) from 1994-2004 and a board member of the Sabah Development Bank during the same period.

On August 3 this year, the Sabah Bersatu deputy chief coordinator was appointed as Universiti Malaysia Sabah board chairman.

In the 14th general election in 2018, Masidi secured 6,849 votes to retain the seat with 3,782 vote-majority.

On polling day this Saturday, he is up against three other contenders namely Mohd Tajuddin Sadi of Usno, Mohd Hadzrul Masnin (PCS) and Awasi [email protected] Abdul Ghani (Warisan).

The 16th Sabah state election is being held following a dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative on July 30, a day after former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed he had enough majority to form a new state government. ― Bernama