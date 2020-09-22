Concrete slab falls on car on SUKE: Works Ministry awaiting report from CIDB, says minister

A woman escaped with just an injured left hand when a concrete slab from the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) fell and hit her car September 19, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Works Ministry is awaiting the full investigation report from the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) on the incident in which a parapet wall slab from the ongoing Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction fell and hit a car last week, before taking any further action.

Its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the investigation, among others, involved the highway structural design as well as safety monitoring and traffic management aspects in the area.

“We will get the report from CIDB and DOSH (the Department of Occupational Safety and Health) first and we will share the actions to be taken later,” he said at an engagement session with more than 40 construction industry players here today.

According to media reports, a one-sq metre concrete slab from a construction site of SUKE fell on a Proton Saga BLM driven by a woman at the Middle Ring Road 2 at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

The 25-year-old victim was however rescued by members of the public with injuries on her left arm before being sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the government has agreed to a proposal to form a committee to discuss the issues and direction of the country’s construction sector on a regular basis.

He said the proposal was submitted by construction industry players at the engagement session.

“The committee will, among others, hold non-ad-hoc discussions between the government and the industry players,” he said.

The second engagement session was held to get input and feedback from the industry players on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the recovery plan for the construction industry.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah said the ministry is formulating digitalising construction sector-based initiatives and programmes in an effort to support the country’s economic growth.

He said among the initiatives drawn up were the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and the Building Information Modelling (BIM). — Bernama