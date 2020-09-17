Two dead, two more critical from carbon monoxide poisoning after sleeping in car with engine on in Penang

The four college students, all aged 21, were on their way back to Sungai Petani when they stopped at the parking lot of a fuel station in Sama Gagah along the North South Highway at about 8.30pm last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 17 — Two college students who fell asleep in their car with the engine running died from carbon monoxide poisoning early this morning while two friends, twins, are in critical condition.

The four college students, all aged 21, were on their way back to Sungai Petani when they stopped at the parking lot of a fuel station in Sama Gagah here along the North South Highway at about 8.30pm last night.

Surveillance footage of the site showed them leaving the vehicle, believed to be for food, and returning shortly after.

They never exited the vehicle again in the recording.

One of the victims, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri, had sent a message to her mother at about 9.15pm yesterday to inform her that they were resting at the carpark before resuming their drive.

When she failed to return home at about 11pm, her father went to the site to search for them and found all four unconscious in the vehicle with the engine still running and all doors closed.

An ambulance arrived at the scene at about 1am and one of four, Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, was pronounced dead at the scene while the three others were rushed to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Ayuni died later at the hospital and twins, Nor Adilah Mohd Safwan and Nor Aqilah, remain in critical condition at the hospital.

All four of them were course mates who studied pharmacy and were awaiting their convocation.

They were returning to their respective homes in Sungai Petani, Bedong and Gurun after a trip to Pulau Jerejak in Penang.

Central Seberang Perai District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shafee Abd Samad confirmed the incident.