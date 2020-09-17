Jendela brings 4G coverage to Kiulu, Sabah

MCMC in its monthly Communications and Multimedia Bulletin said that the effort is being implemented in six locations in Kiulu, namely, Pukak, Lokub, Mantob, Kitapol, Kampung Sinorut and Kampung Gonipis. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is actively expanding 4G coverage in Kiulu, in Tuaran district, Sabah, as part of the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) to improve digital communications in the country.

MCMC in its monthly Communications and Multimedia Bulletin said that the effort is being implemented in six locations in Kiulu, namely, Pukak, Lokub, Mantob, Kitapol, Kampung Sinorut and Kampung Gonipis.

“The expansion exercise will increase 4G high-speed data coverage and voice services, with fibre optic connections to all transmission towers, involving almost 39 kilometres of optical fibre, expected to be completed by the end of 2020,” it said. Previously, Kiulu only had spotty radio coverage supported by 3G services.

It also said that the ongoing Phase One of Jendela involves an expansion of 4G mobile broadband coverage from 91.8 per cent to 96.9 per cent in populated areas.

“It also aims to increase mobile data speed from 25Mbps to 35Mbps and phase out the 3G network by end-2021. It will also further consolidate the 4G network and strengthen the foundation for the 5G network.

“As for the Phase Two of Jendela, migration to 5G will follow once the robust platform of 4G is achieved, in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan,” it said.

The MCMC has also enhanced efficiency for Pos Malaysia operations in Lok Kawi, Sabah, to strengthen digital economic activities.

“The centre will serve as a mail, courier and parcel services hub for delivery to major cities in Sabah to increase processing capacity and expedite delivery to areas around Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Petagas, Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu Airport, Kinarut, Lok Kawi, army camps and nearby villages.

“With the 41 per cent increase in the number of Pos Laju packages to 4.86 million from January to July this year, Pos Laju centre in Lok Kawi will be capable of handling 60,000 parcels daily compared with previous 4,000 parcels a day. This move will also offer new job opportunities for over 204 part-time shippers or riders.

Meanwhile, for the Internet centre initiative, currently there are 873 internet centres established nationwide boasting more than 590,000 members, of which 57 per cent are students.

“The Internet centres also serve as an ICT training centre for youths and senior citizens to empower themselves with basic computer skills, as well as exposing them to a vast source of information,” it said.

Last month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the government is developing a national digital infrastructure plan known as Jendela, to be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021–2025), which will lay the foundation for comprehensive and quality broadband coverage facilities as well as to prepare the country for the transition to 5G technology. — Bernama