No compromise with bullying in Malaysian Armed Forces, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the Defence Ministry monthly meeting in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Ministry of Defence will not compromise with any form of bullying in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the military had its own police and court to conduct internal investigations in such cases, and if proven to be true, action would be taken against the perpetrators, including their dismissal from the MAF.

“The MAF will not compromise if there were cases of bullying in the military because the military’s job is to protect the people and the country’s sovereignty.

“We do not want the opposite to happen, that is, they (military personnel) excessively bully each other,” he told reporters after attending a tea party with local artists in conjunction with the 2020 Warriors Fund campaign here today.

He was asked to comment on the recent death of Private Abdul Aziz Aznam, whose alleged act of jumping from the third floor of a military camp residential building in Johor, on Aug 28, was said to be linked to elements of bullying in the MAF.

Ismail Sabri said the case had been handed over to the police to determine the presence of any criminal elements.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 11 witnesses from the MAF were called recently to assist the police investigation into the death of Abdul Aziz.

Two of them are military officers while the other nine are personnel of various ranks.

On the 2020 Warriors Fund campaign, Ismail Sabri said the MAF Veterans’ Affairs Department (JHEV ATM) would requesting for donations via electronic and print media.

Ismail Sabri said local artists with large followings would also be asked to promote the cause on their respective social media pages.

“The Tabung Pahlawan campaign this time is slightly different, because it is being implemented during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“In the past, we could easily organise dinners, charity runs, concerts and other events with many guests, but the situation is different now,” he said.

He said the fund was targeting to collect RM10 million this year for the benefit 180,000 MAF veterans, some of whom were bedridden and among the hardcore poor.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang was also present at the ceremony. — Bernama