Foreign minister: Negotiating means Malaysia acknowledges Philippines’ claim over Sabah

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — Negotiating with the Philippines over its claim on Sabah would only mean that Malaysia admits that the claim has basis, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said.

Hence, he said there was no reason for Malaysia to negotiate with the Philippines as Malaysia did not acknowledge its claim over Sabah.

“Before this, I have stressed many times that the Philippines’ claim on Sabah will not be entertained and Sabah belongs to Malaysia forever.

“It should be understood that the demands of the Philippines (over Sabah) are not only baseless, but also completely irrelevant. Malaysia does not recognise the demands,” he said through a statement on his Facebook page here today.

Hishammuddin said the Malaysian government remained steadfast in its stand and would not negotiate or entertain any claim on Sabah. — Bernama