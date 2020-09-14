Usno president signs two candidacy forms for Bengkoka

PITAS, Sept 14 — United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Ibrahim Linggam, who wrongly signed two candidacy forms for Bengkoka seat, was one of reasons why it was crowded in the newly introduced seat.

It was learnt that two Usno candidates arrived at the Pitas district community hall nomination centre, and one of them was forced to stand under Independent ticket.

Days before the nomination, the Usno candidate list was shared among the media with Akian Ahkiew, the president of Persatuan Bangsa Tombonuo Sabah (PBTS) as the candidate.

However, after the nomination process was done, the Election Commission (EC) had announced Omar Jalun, a former Welfare Department officer in Pitas, as Usno candidate.

A call to Ibrahim yesterday revealed that he had mistakenly signed both nomination forms and did not expect it to happen.

It was even unbelievable when Ibrahim was not aware of what was happening to the candidates, and he did not even know Akian’s name was dropped.

“But Akian is contesting, right?” he asked.

“No. Usno’s candidate is Omar,” the writer replied.

“Aduh. Matilah! Let me call Pandikar first,” he said.

Former Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Haji Mulia is the de facto leader of Usno.

During the nomination day, Bengkoka was announced as the highest number of candidates with 11 qualified names.

They are Jose Moosinupu (Parti Cinta Sabah), Dr Samuil Mopun (Parti Bersatu Sabah), Sotijin Juhui (Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah), Rita Cham (Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah), Junsim Rumunzing (Upko), Omar Jalun (Usno) and Harun Durabi (Umno), Paransol Tiying, Mary Dumpangol @ Aminah Ambrose, Akian Ahkiew and Maklin Masiau.

The new seat in northern Sabah has 11,543 registered voters.

Another ‘drama’ in Usno during the nomination day was in Petagas, where its candidate, Jivol @ Edmund Doudulim had been disqualified from the polls after the EC found out that the 62-year-old lawyer is a bankrupt. — Borneo Post Online