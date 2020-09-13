Syed Saddiq and colleagues now in Sabah to get feedback on new youth party

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Seeking to get feedback from the community, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his colleagues are travelling the country asking people about their planned youth-oriented party.

Malaysiakini reported that the MP for Muar is currently in Sabah and was seen with a T-shirt emblazoned with the party’s tentative name ‘Muda’.

Syed Saddiq’s aide confirmed his presence adding that the former youth and sports minister is “building the network” for his Muda party in the state.

Syed Saddiq caught the attention of many after announcing his intent to form a new youth-based party to focus on youth agenda after declining to join former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party Pejuang.

He said the party will be made up of youths, activists, technocrats, professionals, entrepreneurs, modern farmers, civil society leaders and many more.

He had said that they will rely on crowdfunding as well as impose a limit on corporate donations so they’re not “enslaved” by anyone.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Liga Rakyat Demokratik’s Amir Abdul Hadi said he has been meeting youth groups and activists in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan to seek feedback on Muda’s plans.

“The purpose and objective of this road trip are to meet with our friends across Malaysia.

“And ask them what they think about the idea of forming a new party,” Amir told the online news portal.

“Our objective is not to invite people to join us but more about listening to their opinions and ideas, and to see what is happening on the ground, so we know what young people need,” he added.

Dr Mahathir had come out and said the party will not last citing a need to focus on all age groups and demographics rather than focusing on youth alone.