Pandemic prompts Penang to cancel annual international science fair

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — Penang has cancelled its annual international science fair this year due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Penang Science Cluster (PSC) Chief Executive Officer Ooi Peng Ee said notices have been sent out to all participants about the cancellation.

“This is a sensitive time for factories as the fair involved participation by factory employees and volunteers so if there was a case, it might affect the factories’ operations,” he told reporters after a computer handover ceremony by Sony attended by the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here today.

Ooi said the decision to cancel was to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 that could affect the participating factories.

PSC introduced the science fair in 2009 and has since held it annually, usually near the end of the year.

The fair involves science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) workshops for students to cultivate an interest in science subjects.

Ooi said PSC has switched from in-person workshops to online workshops and virtual competitions since the movement control order (MCO) in March.

“Since lockdown, PSC has run 48 workshops online across 11 workshop types for students to learn and three virtual competitions,” he said.

He said PSC has also partnered with industry engineers to organise career talks for students and virtual mentor sessions for students.

“When PSC received feedback that some students did not have computers for e-learning, PSC partnered with the state government to offer laptop-on-loan programm as part of the Penang e-learning computer programme,” he said.

He said to-date, a total 233 students have received laptops.

Chow, in his speech, said the state formed the e-learning computer programme task force in May this year.

The task force has undertaken initiatives such as the laptop loan scheme, used computer grant scheme, technical support and maintenance, computer literacy training programmes, e-dialogues and e-forums and discounted and interest-free instalment scheme for computer devices.

He said a total 466 students have been equipped with computers, some with routers, to connect to the internet, under the programme.

Today, Sony Malaysia donated 134 computers and 55 smartphones to the state under its e-learning computer programme.

He thanked Sony Malaysia for its contributions and hoped other companies can support the programme by donating their used computers to the PSC to be loaned to students.