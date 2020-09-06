Former Gerakan VP Liew Yun Fah to contest for Merotai seat in Sabah state election

TAWAU, Sept 6 — Former Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) vice president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah has confirmed he will be back to contest for the Merotai state seat in the upcoming Sabah state election (PRN) on September 26.

Liew, who previously held the seat for a term following the general election in 2004, said the decision to contest was because he wanted to bring about developmental changes, seen to be at a slow pace in the constituency and its surrounding areas.

He said he would be contesting on a local party ticket, adding that the name of the party has to be kept a secret until its launch next week.

“I will be leading this party of which the members comprise natives of Merotai and Tawau. This party has several candidates who can be put to the fore and they will be contesting in more than one seat either in Tawau or Kalabakan,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Liew who earlier joined Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) had handed over his membership form to Amanah president Mohamad Sabu in Dec 2018.

After Liew, Datuk Pang Yuk Ming of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held the seat for two terms, and in the 14th general election Sarifuddin Hata of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) won the seat. — Bernama