Covid-19 SOP compliance among industry players at satisfactory level, says Tourism Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — The level of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) among tourism industry operators including boat operators nationwide has been satisfactory, says Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof.

He said tourism industry operators also played an important role in reminding visitors at their respective premises to adhere to the SOP.

“The tourism industry operators’ compliance with the SOP is monitored by the National Security Council as well as other authorities. Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysian also reminds operators about the SOP from time to time,” he told reporters after the ceremony to launch ‘MyCar’ as the official e-hailing provider for the 2020 Langkawi Great Sale at IOI City Mall here today.

Meanwhile, Langkawi Development Authority chief executive officer Dr Hezri Adnan said the the industry players on the duty-free island were complying well with the set SOP, and the number of tourists had been increasing from month to month.

“In June, 82,000 people visited Langkawi, while in July, the number increased to 189,000 visitors.

“The number is expected to increase for August but the figure has not been finalised as yet,” he said, adding there were now up to 77 flights coming in to Langkawi every week, with ferry services from Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah also increasing during the weekends. — Bernama