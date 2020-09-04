Miti seeking companies’ feedback on operational recovery amid RMCO

Minister of International Trade Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) will be holding engagement sessions in several states to obtain industry feedback on the development of companies’ operational recovery throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.



In a statement today, Miti said the next engagement sessions will be held in Alor Setar, Kedah and Kangar, Perlis starting from tomorrow until Sunday, led by Senior Minister and the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.



“This is a continuation of the state-level on-ground visits by the minister since July, conducted in Johor, Melaka, Sabah and Penang,” it said, adding that the initiative is part of the “Embracing New Norms Campaign” at the ministry’s level.



It added that under the initiative, Mohamed Azmin, Miti management and its agencies will organise factory visits as well as dialogue sessions with associations, business chambers and small and medium-sized enterprises from the manufacturing and services sectors. ― Bernama