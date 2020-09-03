Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in 1,292 areas due to pollution at raw water source

Areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since 10am today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since 10am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head Elina Baseri said water supply in the affected areas was disrupted following action to stop operation of the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants at Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang due to pollution at the raw water source.

Action had been taken to address the problem, but as at 11.30am, pollution was still detected in Sungai Selangor, she said in a statement today.

She said Air Selangor is providing water supply to the affected areas through its mobile water tankers, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centers.

Consumers in need of water supply for emergency can call 15300 or whatsapp at 019-2816793 and 019-2800919 for assistance, she added.

Information on scheduled water supply disruption is provided from time to time through all Air Selangor communication mediums, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Air Selangor application and website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama