Ikmal Hisham regrets letter of support for his son to be appointed Pharmaniaga board member

Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz speaks to the media during a press conference at Tanah Merah August 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANAH MERAH, Aug 22 — Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz today expressed his regrets and had learned his lesson following the issue of a letter of support for his son to be appointed as a board member of the Pharmaniaga which went viral yesterday.

Ikmal Hisham, who is also the MP for Tanah Merah, said that the matter had been clarified by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today but he planned to explain the issue further in Parliament on Monday.

He said that there was a possibility of misunderstanding apart from some weaknesses on his part which would be corrected in Parliament.

“The letter which went viral was written a long time ago, dated June 5, and my son also accepted the fact that he was not appointed as a board member under the said company.

“In fact, I have also written a letter withdrawing my proposal to the minister so that the letter of support is cancelled, apart from informing the chairman of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) not to appoint Ikmal Hazlan as a board member,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Tanah Merah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division meeting at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanah Merah 1 here today.

He also expressed his appreciation to Ismail Sabri who explained the matter to the media today that there was no abuse of power regarding the letter.

“I could have sent a letter of support directly to the LTAT chairman, but I didn’t do that as I respect the minister and asked his opinion as well as support first.

“Furthermore, although there is a letter of support it is subject to the company to see the ability, background and qualifications of the applicant,” he said.

Ikmal Hisham also admitted that he was shocked when the letter of support went viral on social media sites yesterday, a day before the Bersatu Tanah Merah division conference takes place, though he thought it might be just a coincidence.

Yesterday, a copy of a letter of support written by Ikmal Hisham who allegedly asked his son to be appointed as a board member of Pharmaniaga, which was addressed to Ismail Sabri dated June 5, went viral on social media sites. — Bernama