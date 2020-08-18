Police confirm probing man’s claim that Malaysian politician sodomised him in 2013

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation and Legal) DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed the investigation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have opened an investigation into a man’s sworn declaration that he was sodomised over seven years ago by a local politician.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation and Legal) DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed the investigation.

“We have received the report and an investigation is being carried out. Our investigation will cover every aspect,” he was quoted as saying in a Malaysiakini report.

The allegation was contained in a statutory declaration made in June and published on a blog last week.

In it, the man alleged that he was paid RM300 for each of the four occasions he purportedly allowed the politician to have anal sex with him.

Anal sex is criminalised under Section 377A of the Penal Code as carnal intercourse against the order of nature and is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping, or both upon conviction.