Two nasi kandar eateries in Seberang Perai pause operations after breaking Covid-19 SOPs

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 17 — Inspections were conducted by the Police and Ministry of Health (MOH) at restaurants in Kepala Batas from 5pm today with several found to have disobeyed the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), including not having a contact log.
North Seberang Perai district police chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Noorzainy Mohd Noor, said the two nasi kandar restaurants that were issued a one-week MOH closure notice had not reduced the capacity of the customers nor implemented physical distancing.
“Three other restaurants, including a famous Kepala Batas mee goreng place, were issued a warning notice for not following SOP,” he said in a statement this evening.
He said the Police also issued RM1,000 compound fines to five restaurants for a similar offence. — Bernama