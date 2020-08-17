Two nasi kandar eateries in Seberang Perai pause operations after breaking Covid-19 SOPs

A digital thermometer used to detect body temperatures, hand sanitiser and log book are pictured at the entrance of the store at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 17 — Inspections were conducted by the Police and Ministry of Health (MOH) at restaurants in Kepala Batas from 5pm today with several found to have disobeyed the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), including not having a contact log.

North Seberang Perai district police chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Noorzainy Mohd Noor, said the two nasi kandar restaurants that were issued a one-week MOH closure notice had not reduced the capacity of the customers nor implemented physical distancing.

“Three other restaurants, including a famous Kepala Batas mee goreng place, were issued a warning notice for not following SOP,” he said in a statement this evening.

He said the Police also issued RM1,000 compound fines to five restaurants for a similar offence. — Bernama