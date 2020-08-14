AirAsia reminds Malaysia, Singapore cross-border travellers to abide by Covid-19 measures

An AirAsia plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — AirAsia has reminded travellers to abide by the Covid-19 prevention and public health measures which are mutually agreed by Malaysia and Singapore under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme, which includes undergoing pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

In a statement, the low-cost carrier said the RGL enables residents of Singapore and Malaysia to conduct short-term cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries.

“Travellers will also be expected to submit to the relevant authorities of the destination country, a pre-declared controlled itinerary and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit.

“The RGL is only applicable for travel between airports in Singapore and Malaysia which have available non-stop flight routes and the land checkpoints via Woodlands or Tuas,” it said.

AirAsia said all inbound and outbound travellers for essential business and official travel between Malaysia and Singapore via the RGL are required to check their eligibility and travel requirements before their scheduled departure. — Bernama