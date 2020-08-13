Covid-19: 15 new cases, including nine from new cluster detected in Tawar, Kedah

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases raises the total tally to 9,129, of which 183 are currently active. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — Malaysia saw 15 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, nine of which were from a new cluster detected in Tawar, Kedah.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases raises the total tally to 9,129, of which 183 are currently active.

“There were four new recoveries bringing the total to 8,821 or a 96.6 per cent recovery rate. No new deaths were reported, with the total number of fatalities staying at 125,” he said.

On the Covid-19 cluster in Tawar, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster involves nine positive cases.

“The index case is a Malaysian businessman who attended a memorial service for a recently deceased family member,” he said during a press conference at the Ministry's headquarters today.

MORE TO COME