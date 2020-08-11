Seven killed, three injured in Simpang Pulai crash

A spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the incident at 5.55pm and immediately sent a fire engine from the Simpang Pulai station to the scene. — Picture from Twitter/bernamdotcom

IPOH, Aug 11 — Seven people were killed and three injured in a crash involving a lorry and a Perodua Alza MPV along Jalan Keramat Pulai, Simpang Pulai, heading to Cameron Highlands, today.

A spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the incident at 5.55pm and immediately sent a fire engine from the Simpang Pulai station to the scene.

He said the dead comprised five adults, including three women, and two boys.

“The three injured are two boys and a man,” he said in a statement.

Rescue operations are ongoing and more details are expected to be made available later. — Bernama