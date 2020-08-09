Covid-19: 13 new cases today, including from two new clusters

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The number of new Covid-19 cases is slowly increasing as 13 were reported today, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 9,083, with 174 cases currently still active and being treated in isolation.

“Of the 13 cases, nine are imported in which infection occurred abroad, involving five Malaysians and four foreigners,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Of the import cases, two are from China and detected in KL Federal Territory, two from India and detected in Kuala Lumpur, two from Japan and detected in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“One case is from Ireland and detected in KL Federal Territory, one from Indonesia and detected in KL Federal Territory, and one from Yemen and detected in Sarawak.

“Of the domestic cases, three were detected in Penang, two from the PUI Sivagangga cluster in Kedah, one from the newly-detected Kurau cluster in Perak, and one more in the newly-detected Meranti cluster in Putrajaya,” he said.

The director-general said of the active cases being treated, one is currently in the Intensive Care Unit but does not require breathing assistance.

“Today nine recoveries were recorded and discharged from the hospital, bringing the total cumulative number of recoveries to 8,784 cases, or 96.7 per cent of all total cases.

“No deaths were reported today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 125 cases or 1.38 per cent of all total cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.