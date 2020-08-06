Cops say investigation papers on Al Jazeera, Md Rayhan sent to AG’s chambers

Last month Al Jazeera aired the 25 min and 50-sec-long documentary, which criticised Malaysia’s handling of illegal immigrants during its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Police have sent the investigation papers on the controversial Al Jazeera documentary entitled Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the investigation papers included the case of Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir, 25, who was interviewed in the documentary.

“The investigation papers were sent this afternoon and we will wait for further instruction from the AG’s Chambers,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Last month Al Jazeera aired the 25 min and 50-sec-long documentary, which criticised Malaysia’s handling of illegal immigrants during its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police have recorded statements from six staff of Al Jazeera and Md Rayhan as part of their investigations.

On Tuesday, police also raided three locations here involving the Al Jazeera, Astro and UnifiTV television stations.

Meanwhile, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud confirmed that the remand of Md Rayhan has been extended by 13 days beginning tomorrow.

He said the remand extension was granted by the Semenyih Special Court on Cases of Illegal Immigrants in Selangor.

Md Rayhan was arrested in Setapak here on July 24, following the Immigration Department’s appeal to the public to help track him down after he alleged in the documentary that Malaysian authorities had mistreated illegal immigrants when implementing the movement control order (MCO).

Yesterday, Khairul Dzaimee said Md Rayhan would be deported after police had completed their investigations and he would be blacklisted from entering the country for life. ― Bernama